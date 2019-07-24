CLEARFIELD — A traffic pattern change will occur today (Wednesday) as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) continues work to replace two bridges on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. The bridges span Shiloh Road (Route 1012), just east of mile marker 125 in Bradford Township. The bridges are being replaced in a half-width configuration.
Interstate 80 westbound is currently restricted to a single, 12-foot lane using the passing (left) lane. Beginning today (Wednesday), traffic will be switched to a single, 12-foot lane using the travel (right) lane and the left/passing lane will be closed. There will be two 11-foot lanes for eastbound traffic.
Beginning Wednesday, Shiloh Road (SR 1012) will again temporarily close to facilitate bridge demolition. The official detour during this closure will use Shiloh Road (SR 1012), Bigler Cutoff Road (SR 2030), and Route 322. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes. The road is scheduled to reopen July 27.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $6 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work is expected to be complete by November, with the final overlay set for spring 2020.
Motorists should be alert for message boards and advance signing that notifies them of lane restrictions and the potential for slowed traffic.