CRENSHAW — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a Highway Occupancy Permit project that will affect traffic patterns on Route 219 in Jefferson County.
Work will begin on Aug. 23 and continue through Sept. 8 to allow the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to conduct a clean-up and waterline replacement located in the right-of-way. The affected area is on Route 219 between T702 and the railroad tracks in Crenshaw.
Flaggers will be directing traffic through the daylight operations.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.