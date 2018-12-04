DuBOIS — A recent traffic stop in Sandy Township resulted in felony charges against a 53-year-old DuBois man, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office on Nov. 30.
Andrew James Schurr, 501 S. Brady St., DuBois, has been charged by DuBois-based state police with a felony count of contraband, persons not to possess/use/manufacture controlled substance, sell, transfer firearms, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and a summary traffic charge of careless driving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at Ford’s office, state police investigated a traffic stop at 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 29 on Bogle Road at its intersection with Oklahoma-Salem Road in Sandy Township and identified Schurr as a suspended operator. The police also detected a slight odor of marijuana.
The affidavit said that Schurr admitted to smoking marijuana approximately 20 minutes prior to the initiation of the traffic stop. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered to Schurr. Having admitted to smoking marijuana and showing signs of impairment, Schurr was taken into custody.
At that point, it was discovered that Schurr was a felon not to possess after Schurr advising that he had a Remington Model 700 hunting rifle in his possession located on the back floor of his 2000 Jeep Cherokee within a black hard plastic rifle case, the affidavit said.
Schurr was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois and consented to a chemical blood test. Blood was drawn from his left arm at 9:48 p.m.
On Nov. 30 at 12:22 a.m., Schurr, while being searched at the Clearfield County Jail, was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected crystal meth and marijuana as well as a glass smoking device.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.
