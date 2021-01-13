DuBOIS — DuBois City police seized drugs and cash as the result of a traffic stop Sunday evening.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday, DuBois City police officers conducted a traffic stop on Chestnut Avenue, police Chief Blaine Clark said at Monday’s council meeting. He noted that the police first spotted the vehicle traveling on East Park Avenue.
While talking to the two individuals in the vehicle, Clark said the police detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
“At that point, the officers took custody of the vehicle and applied for a search warrant based on all the things surrounding the smell of the marijuana,” said Clark. “After securing a search warrant the next day, police executed a search.”
As a result of the search, the police reportedly confiscated 6 pounds of marijuana, one-half pound of methamphetamine, 5 ounces of mushrooms and $5,100 in cash. The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $34,000.
Clark, along with City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, Mayor Ed Walsh and council members Diane Bernardo, Shane Dietz, Jim Aughenbaugh and Shannon Gabriel praised the diligence and dedication of the city’s officers in getting drugs and drug dealers off the streets.
“They did their job,” Clark said proudly as he provided details of the arrest. “Our police department will remain vigilant and continue the war on the drug epidemic taking place across the whole state, not just in the City of DuBois.”
“Once again, we want to commend our officers and the entire police department, not only in DuBois but the entire area,” Suplizio told the Courier Express Tuesday. “Things like this take time, but we are going to do everything we can to eliminate drugs in the area. Although that may be impossible, we are going to do everything we can to make that happen.”
On Tuesday, Clark said the police are in the process of filing the charges against two local individuals in connection with the drug bust.