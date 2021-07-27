RIDGWAY — Tricounty Rails to Trails is seeking additional volunteers to help maintain the 18-mile Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail between Ridgway and Brockway.
The group is organizing a list of individuals that can be notified when there are emergencies such as downed trees across the trail and blocked culverts or for scheduled workdays.
The group is also seeking volunteers to help with trail improvements on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Volunteers will meet at the Ridgway trailhead and should bring metal rakes, shovels or pitchforks, gloves and bug spray. Water will be provided.
The target area will be on the Ridgway end, from Island Run to the railroad section.
For more information about how to help with maintaining this precious regional resource, please email info@tricountyrailstotrails.com.
Donations are always welcome and can be made on the website or mailed to Tricounty Rails to Trails, PO Box 115, Ridgway PA 15853.