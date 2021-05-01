RIDGWAY — An incident involving a train passing through Ridgway took the life of a 41-year-old man Friday, according to Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio-Krise.
The train, operated by Genesee and Wyoming Northern Region Railroad, was traveling westbound through Ridgway at 30 miles per hour when it struck a pedestrian on the railroad track at 4:25 p.m., according to Muccio-Krise.
The victim has been identified as Steven L. Gnan Jr., 41, of Ridgway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Elk County Chief Deputy Coroner Philip Hoh. The cause of death was massive blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is still under investigation by the coroner's office.
More information will be posted as it becomes available to the Courier Express.