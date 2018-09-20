DuBOIS — Sandy Township police officers have been busy training recently, Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Kris Kruzelak told the supervisors at Monday’s meeting.
Kruzelak said Officer Greg Gornati received his mental health crisis intervention instructor certification approximately six months ago.
“Just over the last two weeks he (Gornati) assisted in instruction at Penn State DuBois for over 20 local law enforcement and mental health professionals,” Kruzelak said. “Basically, it’s for a CIT which is in reference to a response team for mental health crisis. But I did receive correspondence from the director of that agency thanking our department for providing that instructor and also for Officer Gornati doing a very good job.”
Sgt. Rod Fairman, the department detective, received two free trainings within the past month, courtesy of the Child Advocacy Center, which funded the training, Kruzelak said.
“Both of those seminars were the focus of child abuse and child sexual assault. The emphasis on those two trainings were crime scene reconstruction and documentation,” Kruzelak said. “Quite a bit of good training for him that he can bring back to our department.”
Officer Travis Goodman completed a taser instructor course, which he will be bringing back to the department and updating other officers’ certifications on tasers, said Kruzelak.
“Those have to be renewed every two years. It includes a couple hours of instruction and then a test and then we have to shoot some cartridges at a target. So, we’re doing that next week. We have our yearly firearms qualification next week so we’re going to just incorporate that with that.”
Also, Fairman and Kruzelak attended a seminar at Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois about its partnership with Penn State SAFE-T Center to enhance high-quality care for sexual assault victims.
SAFE-T, which stands for Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Training Center, will use telemedicine to provide better exams and to offer more support for rural victims of sexual assault.
Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Department has been chosen as one of four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania to participate in SAFE-T through a $1.1 million Department of Justice research grant given to Penn State’s College of Nursing. Penn Highlands is able to take its team of sexual assault nurses and provide expert care to victims in the community, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
“It’s something very good for the area that we are going to have all of these specialized trained nurses to help us in our investigation,” Kruzelak said.
