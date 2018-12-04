DuBOIS — Many times, professionals or employees working in a healthcare field come across situations they are unsure how to handle, or one they have never encountered before.
Community Care Behavioral Health Organization of DuBois is partnering with Peerstar LLC to host a “Hearing Distressful Voices” training seminar from noon-3 p.m. on Friday.
The three-hour training process is designed to help mental health professionals and any others who may encounter people with psychiatric struggles increase their understanding of these day-to-day challenges and become more empathetic to them. It includes a presentation on “hearing distressing voices,” the simulation experience and a discussion period, according to Peerstar.
The training was developed by Dr. Patricia Deegan, said Peerstar Regional Director Michelle Seaman. Dr. Deegan has experienced distressing voices herself, and wanted to help provide a better understanding of them.
Peerstar is a “leading provider of mental health recovery, certified peer support services and forensic peer support services in Pennsylvania,” according to its website. It partners with other peer support providers, such as Community Care Behavioral Health and Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties, to better educate the public on psychiatric struggles.
“Many times professionals — mental health providers, first responders, jail personnel — work with individuals who are hearing distressing voices, but don’t understand how those voices can impact the communication and behaviors of the individual,” Seaman said. “(They) can mistake the behavior or reactions as negative, and respond in a more inappropriate or aggressive way that can make the situation move in an undesirable direction.”
Back in August, Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties also held a Crisis Intervention training program for local law enforcement, security personnel and first responders, with the same idea in mind — helping those professionals better understand individuals with mental illness, as well as be prepared for a behavioral crisis situation.
This training exposes people to another side of the situation, teaching them to see it from another point of view, Seaman said.
“Utilizing this training as a tool can truly been an enlightening experience for those professionals,” she said.
Community Care Behavioral Health is located at 235 Beaver Drive in DuBois. Lunch will be provided, as well as a brief overview of Peerstar’s support services. Registration or questions can be sent to mseaman@peerstarllc.com.
For more information, visit www.peerstarllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.