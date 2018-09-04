DuBOIS — The transition of fifth-graders moving to the DuBois Area Middle School for the first time this school year has been “impressively positive,” according to Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Superintendent Luke Lansberry said everyone seems to be adjusting well to the transition. He said Benton is to be commended for successfully planning for the transition with the district leadership team.
In addition, “our middle school principals, faculty, and support staff deserve a tremendous amount of praise for successfully executing the transition plan,” Lansberry said.
“While we’ve received a few minor concerns from parents, the majority of parents and especially students have been very pleased with the transition to middle school and are looking forward to new and exciting academic programs,” said Benton. “The staff has embraced the addition of fifth-graders and has welcomed them with open arms.”
Middle school Principal Darren Hack developed a new motto of “Bigger and Better” and the staff and students couldn’t agree more, Benton said.
“It is my belief that the fifth-grade addition has been a tremendous success,” said Hack. “This was a major undertaking for DAMS, but the faculty and staff really stepped up — rolled up their sleeves — and took care of business. I want to thank everyone that had a part in this transition because it was a total team effort. Fifth-graders will love it here.”
Benton said one area the district plans to improve at the middle school is some congestion at dismissal time at the parent pick-up location.
“We plan to increase communications with parents regarding dismissal procedures. In addition, we have requested the presence of a school police officer to direct a more effective traffic pattern and we are investigating ways to make better use of our dismissal space,” said Benton.
