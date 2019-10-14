DuBOIS — A Washington D.C.-based traveling doctor, previously affiliated with Penn Highlands DuBois, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois.
Dr. John O’Shea, 69, a general surgeon, 1301 M Street NW, Washington D.C., was charged by the state Attorney General’s office July 22 with misdemeanor counts of identity theft, forgery and violating the Pharmacy Act. The offense date is listed as June 12, 2017 on all charges. He is accused of writing fraudulent prescriptions for stimulant medications for himself, according to a criminal complaint filed.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an agent with the Pennsylvania Office Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics and Drug Control was contacted by a pharmacist at Martin’s Pharmacy in DuBois on Dec. 5, 2018.
The pharmacist reportedly told the agent that the pharmacy was presented with a prescription on Dec. 4, 2018 for Modafinil in the name of John O’Shea. When the pharmacist searched the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program for the patient’s name, it was discovered O’Shea had, during the previous year, reportedly filled overlapping prescriptions for Modafinil and Armodafinil from three different prescribers at pharmacies in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Nevada.
The affidavit said generic Modafinil (Provigil) and generic Armodafinil (Nuvigil) are approved by the FDA to treat narcolepsy and shift work sleep disorder. Both drugs are non-controlled substances in Pennsylvania but are scheduled federally as a Schedule IV.
Through further investigation, the agent found that O’Shea was reportedly receiving prescriptions for the two drugs from a doctor in DuBois, one in Washington D.C. and one in Raleigh, N.C., as well as others, the affidavit said.
It was discovered that O’Shea was a co-worker of the doctor in DuBois from whom he apparently received prescriptions, the affidavit said. The doctor provided a typed statement through his attorney indicating he only authorized one or two prescriptions for O’Shea.
On March 29, O’Shea reportedly met with agents to speak with them regarding his prescriptions. O’Shea reportedly said he takes the two drugs because of shift work. He told the agent he was aware they are a central nervous system stimulant, the affidavit said.
O’Shea reportedly told the agent the recommended and maximum doses of the two drugs were 200 mg per day for Modafinil and 250 mg per day for Armodafinil. He advised that in 2018 he was taking approximately 800 mg per day. He said he believes he became dependent on the drug and achieved a high tolerance. He allegedly said he took three to four pills per shift.
When asked how many times he wrote a prescription for Modafinil including the instructions and then had the other DuBois doctor sign it, O’Shea said it occurred one time. He was asked if any of the doctors who prescribed Modafinil for him were aware that he was receiving prescriptions for the drug from any other physicians and he said, “No.”
O’Shea is scheduled for formal arraignment on Oct. 30 at the Clearfield County Courthouse.