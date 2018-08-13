PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Center celebrated its 21-year anniversary last week.
John Goss, an avid community runner and athlete, has participated in numerous events and fundraisers over the years, said Katie Donald of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.
In celebration and support of the anniversary, Goss decided to walk or run on a PACC treadmill for 21 hours.
“Since the PACC offers a fitness center for the community, what better way to spread the celebration than to do something active?,” said Donald.
The effort turned into a popular community show, and something about which many were talking.
People posted on Facebook in support of Goss, saying, “John Goss is still going strong!” and, “Just dropped off my donation at the PACC” and, “Six miles to go!”
Fans also stopped by the fitness center to say “Hello” and “Keep going” to Goss, and there was anniversary cake and refreshments available for them.
Goss started at midnight on Tuesday, walking 21 hours until 8 p.m. on Wednesday of last week, Donald said.
“People were invited to stop in and see him, give him words of encouragement and cheer him on,” she said.
The fundraising goal was $2,100, and people were able to pledge a donation per mile.
During the time span, Goss completed 61 miles.
The PACC on North Jefferson Street strives to serve the community as a “hub for fellowship, provide programs and services that are cultural, educational and recreational, meet the diverse needs of the community and be the necessary cornerstone to promote and improve the quality of life in the Punxsutawney area,” its website says.
The PACC has become a community staple over the past 21 years, offering local activities, events and fitness outlets.
For more information, visit www.punxsutawneycommunitycenter.org or the Facebook page.
