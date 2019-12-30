DuBOIS — Treasure Lake Church is not only welcoming the year 2020 this January, but a new lead pastor, too.
David Ginn, originally from Ohio, spent the last three years in Romania with Campus Crusade for Christ and just recently moved to Treasure Lake with his wife, Shari.
Ginn attended the University of Chicago, where he decided he wanted to spend quite a bit of his time overseas, he said. He joined the Campus Crusade for Christ organization after college, first going to Romania in 1992 and working with University students there. Ginn lived there for 11 years until 2003, when he moved to Budapest, Hungary, where the organization’s regional offices were, and worked with 18 countries grouped together in Russia and eastern Europe from 2003-2016.
He always wanted to work cross-culturally, Ginn said, but another of his goals has always been to pastor a church as his father did.
“I was having such a good time in Romania that I never thought much about coming back and pursuing my other dream,” he said. “I spent some time asking the Lord about it and praying, and I warmed up to the idea that now was a good time for transition.”
Ginn said he started searching message boards, and Treasure Lake Church had posted that they were seeking a new pastor in place of Dick Whitaker, lead pastor for 15 years.
Ginn says he feels he and TLC are a good match.
“It feels somewhat similar to the community where I grew up, and I really liked that community,” Ginn said of the DuBois area.
What he understands about the church, he said, is that it’s full of a “very active” group of people, whose love for God turns clearly into love for others.
“When I saw that and felt that vibe during my visit, it resonated with what I have going on in my heart,” he said.
Both Ginn and his wife are passionate about guiding the younger generation, and people enjoying and understanding God’s work, he says.
“I am very excited about returning back to the U.S.,” Ginn said. “I love this country a lot, and it feels great to be back home.”