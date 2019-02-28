The American Red Cross is assisting a Treasure Lake couple whose home sustained extensive fire damage Wednesday morning.
Sandy Township firefighters were called to a reported garage fire at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday to the Burfield residence located at 460 Santo Domingo Court, according to fire Chief Bill Beers. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already extended to the split level home.
“The crews did a very good job knocking the fire down,” said Beers, noting that it was contained in approximately one-half hour.
The residents, a husband and wife, were home at the time and spotted the fire in the basement, said Beers. There were no injuries reported.
The cause is yet unknown and under investigation. It is not believe to be suspicious, Beers said.
Damage is listed at approximately $100,000. The home is insured.
The displaced couple is being assisted by the local American Red Cross.
A Red Cross official said the organization is providing financial assistance, lodging, clothing, food, blankets, snacks, comfort kits and a “moving forward” booklet to the couple.
Other fire units responding included DuBois’ Engine 73 and Squad 74. Firefighters from Squad 8 in Sykesville and Truck One from Brockway were on standby. Others assisting at the scene included the Sandy Township Police Department and AmServ DuSAN Ambulance.
Firefighters were at the scene until about 2 p.m.
