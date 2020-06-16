DuBOIS — An early Sunday morning fire in Treasure Lake has been ruled an arson, according to Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Russell D. Stewart at the Ridgway station.
The Sandy Township police and fire departments also assisted in the investigation of the fire which occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. at 55 Saint Marc Road in Treasure Lake.
Firefighters were called to a working garage fire attached to a two-story home. The victims of the fire are listed as Scott Sharp, 47, Carrie Sharp, 43, and Gilbert Munz, 74, DuBois.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.
Estimated damage to the home is listed at $150,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police fire marshal at Ridgway at 814-776-6136 or the Bradford City Police Department.