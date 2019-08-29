The Treasure Lake grant and fundraising committee held a unique fundraiser earlier this month — a helicopter golf ball drop.
The committee, which included Chairwoman Annette Fugate, Lois Sweetland, Patty King, Joyce Whaling, Sally Moran and JoAnn Zartman, sold golf balls which were dropped from 70 feet in the air over a temporary golf green in front of the tennis courts at Lakeview Lodge. Money raised benefits the “Property Enhancement Project” which includes beautification of the front entrance.
The owner of the first golf ball to drop into the cup on the green was to win 10 percent of the total funds raised, up to $4,000. If no ball entered the cup, the closest to the pin would win 5 percent. A total of 2,000 balls could be sold at $20 apiece or 6 for $100.
Pat Dinnigan won the raffle with ball No. 1274, which landed 56 inches from the pin, winning for “closest to the pin.”
“Even cooler, Pat was in the crowd of witnesses for the event at Lakeview Lodge,” Treasure Lake Property Owners Association General Manager Ed Clark said in a letter to property owners. For full transparency, Dinnigan’s winnings were based on the following: 291 individual balls sold ($20/ball = $5,820) & 462 balls sold (6 balls/$100 = $7,700) = 753 total balls sold, generating $13,520 for the raffle x 5 percent (closest to the pin) = $676 payout to the winner.
Clark thanked the grant and fundraising committee for their planning and execution. He also recognized and expressed appreciation to Dan Lidco at Pinebottom Aviation and to the Sandy Township Fire Department for standing by in case its ladder truck was needed as backup in case of inclement weather.
“At this time, I also want to recognize the very generous donations (more than $1,000 each) made separately to the grant and fundraising account,” said Clark. “First, to Tim Loehr and Omni Management Services and the Whitaker family for donating nearly two-thirds of the money needed to complete Phase I of the front gate remodel, which was already completed. Next, I would like to thank Jim and Lois Sweetland, along with Tony Viglione and family for their donations, in addition to covering the cost of the helicopter. Without these early and generous donations, the front gate remodel would not have been completed so early, leading up to the raffle which was conducted on Aug. 3rd.”
What’s next?
Uplighting will be added for the 13 trees planted a few months ago at the front gate, said Clark.
“We will do this while we explore about a dozen different grant options for hiking/biking/cross country trails,” said Clark. “Grants will obviously help tremendously so we need time to explore these options. There are many more ideas to be considered and I will keep all posted as we make progress.”
“Lastly, I would like to thank every person who supported this effort by buying a raffle ticket (ball),” said Clark. “I promise that your contributions will be put to good use.”