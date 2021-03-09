DuBOIS — A faulty chimney is believed to be the cause of an early Monday morning fire that destroyed a ranch-style home located at 751 Hastings Road in Treasure Lake, according to Sandy Township Fire Chief Rob Burgeson.
The fire, reported at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, started out as a flue fire but spread throughout the attic space and walls, said Burgeson, noting the roof was already collapsed by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.
In addition to all Sandy Township fire companies, J.E. DuBois and Fourth Ward of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department responded, while Penfield and Rockton fire departments assisted at the scene with their water tankers. Clearfield Borough Station 39 and Sykesville Station 36 were on standby.
Though the fire was brought under control within an hour, Burgeson said the structure was a total loss and damage is estimated at $262,000.
The five people living in the rental property were home at the time of the fire, but they were all able to escape without injuries, said Burgeson.
Burgeson noted that this time of year is a very viable time for homeowners to get their chimneys cleaned for those who use their fireplace during the winter.
“This time of the year people need to be careful due to colder days and warmer days because of the soot and creosote buildup in the flue pipes,” said Burgeson.
Firefighters were at the scene for several hours. DuBois EMS was also on standby during the fire.