Some local outdoorsmen learned the “ins and outs” of ice fishing recently at the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club.
Twenty attendees enjoyed education and hands-on demonstrations on Dec. 22, said TLSC member John Mitchell.
Mitchell and three other club members — Bill Geibel, Scott Sutterlin and Judy Smith organized the first seminar to “introduce” more local fishermen to the sport of ice fishing.
The course covered all aspects — ice safety, staying warm, rules and regulations, fishing rigs, bait and techniques.
Geibel said he has been approached by many people throughout the last few years who had questions about ice fishing, so the seminar seemed like a community need.
“Ice fishing is a growing sport,” said Geibel. “A lot of people are getting interested in it, (but) people are trying to do it themselves, without knowing about the safety.”
There are many local spots people can enjoy ice fishing, Geibel says, as long as the temperature is cold enough and the proper precautions are taken.
Some targeted topics were ice thickness — what’s a safe thickness and what isn’t — and how much weight should be put on the surface, Geibel said. The members showed attendees different kinds of tackle and ice fishing gear, as well as electronics, and explained regulations.
Geibel has been ice fishing himself for about eight years, he says. Since most activities in winter are held indoors, ice fishing is something unique to try.
“I love being on the ice, and anything that has to do with the outdoors — it’s just being out there,” he said. “It’s peaceful, and there’s always something to do.”
Geibel hopes to organize a hands-on, outdoor ice fishing session, if the winter season brings about enough ice and the right temperature, he says. He also plans to organize an ice fishing tournament in January.
For more information on the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club, visit its Facebook page or www.treasurelakesportsmansclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.