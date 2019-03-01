A Treasure Lake man has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a Lakeview Lodge employee Wednesday, according to Sandy Township Police.
Ritchie Taylor, 46, has been charged with felony counts of burglary and aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of assault, strangulation, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
Police dispatched to the Lakeview Lodge in response to a report of an employee who was allegedly being assaulted by Taylor said he entered the lodge before it was open for business, walked into the bar area and began taking bottles of beer out of the cooler.
Taylor then allegedly began to damage the bar, smashing numerous bottles and also smashing the cash register, the police said.
He then walked into the kitchen, where an employee was working, not knowing Taylor was there. Taylor allegedly threw a beer bottle at the employee, striking him in the head, the police said.
Taylor is then said to have approached the employee and started to assault him in the kitchen. The employee had to fight Taylor off while Taylor continued to attack and and allegedly tried to strangle him, the police said.
When officers arrived on the scene, Taylor was allegedly still attacking the employee. Police reportedly had to physically subdue Taylor and deploy a Taser as he was resisting arrest, the police said.
Once Taylor was handcuffed and officers were assisting him to his feet, he kicked an officer in the leg, the police said.
The lodge employee was treated and later released from the hospital for injuries sustained in the assault, the police said.
Taylor was arraigned before District Judge Michael Morris with bail set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 8 at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
