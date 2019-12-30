DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Sportsmen’s Club hosted its Ice Fishing Seminar again this year, covering topics like safety, rules and regulations and techniques.
TLSC member Bill Geibel said there were about 10-12 participants at the hands-on demonstration held Dec. 21.
The biggest aspect of the seminar is safety, Geibel says, going over things like ice thickness and items to have on hand.
Many people have never gone ice fishing, he said, according to the feedback the club has received, which is why it’s important that people are educated on the topic.
“Most people don’t feel comfortable going out alone,” he said. “You should go with someone who knows a little bit about it.”
Besides Treasure Lake, Geibel says some other good ice-fishing spots he has heard of include Shaggers Inn, East Branch Dam in Wilcox and the Kinzua Dam.
Geibel, who has been ice-fishing for nearly 10 years now, says he hopes to organize an ice fishing tournament in 2020. The club will also be starting to put fish habitats in the Treasure Lake lakes in the spring time.
For more information on the Treasure Lake Sportsmen’s Club, visit its Facebook page or www.treasurelakesportsmansclub.com.