TREASURE LAKE — Some 113 youngsters took part Saturday in the annual Little Flipper Fishing Rodeo sponsored by the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club.
TLSC Secretary Judy Smith said the rodeo was for children ages 4-12.
This year’s prizes were ten bicycles and helmets for the “longest fish” caught in both the girl and boy categories.
The club also gave away 25 rods and reels, Smith said. Each child received a small gift, a hot-dog and chips lunch, and created a sand-art necklace.
The rodeo’s 14 sponsors help cover the costs, Smith said.
Little Flipper Lake typically only allows children under the age of 12 and adults 60 years of age or older to fish there, Smith added, and provides a mellow atmosphere for youth events in the summer.
Events like these go hand-in-hand with the TLSC’s mission, Smith said, which is to promote outdoor sporting events.
“This brings children, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles out to the lake to teach the younger generation how to fish,” she said.
For more on the TLSC, visit its Facebook page.