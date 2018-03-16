DuBOIS — Trends among today’s youth were discussed at Tuesday’s Sykesville Town Hall meeting on the opioid epidemic.
Janie Braid of the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission spoke of the Pennsylvania Youth Surveys which are taken by students in sixth-, eighth-, 10th- and 12-grade in area school districts.
“We can track the changes. And every school district in Jefferson County participates in that so it’s a main source of data for us, and we can see the trends through history,” Braid said.
She said 46.2 percent of Jefferson County eighth-graders feel sad or depressed most days in the last two months while the state average was 37.7 percent.
“If you think about the (fact that) sadness, depression and anxiety is a cause for drug use, that is a huge number,” Braid said.
Also, 19.8 percent of Jefferson County 10th-graders reported that they had planned a suicide attempt in the last 30 days, Braid said. The state average was 15.1 percent. It was reported that 47.4 percent of the 10th-graders were sad or depressed.
Braid said 41.5 percent of Jefferson County eighth-graders have a low perceived risk of drug use. That statistic is above the state level of 39.3 percent.
“That means they don’t think it’s bad, and that’s especially important these days because of the marijuana factor,” Braid said. “You hear it all the time, ‘Oh, it’s an herb, it’s fine, it’s medicinal.’ They’re kids. It doesn’t matter what you think as an adult, if you need it medically to use for you or not. Marijuana in any form for a kid is dangerous.”
“Another shocking factor that I had was that 45.8 percent of Jefferson County 10th-graders reported that their parents had favorable attitudes toward drugs and alcohol,” said Braid. “That’s only 40.9 percent in the state, so we are way higher than that. And that comes from kids going out, seeing their parents going out, or, ‘I always take the keys from my kids when they come over, ‘They’re allowed to drink as long as they stay in the basement,’ or, ‘I don’t care if they smoke a little bit of pot, they’re here, they’re safe, I’m watching them, I know they’re fine.’ Well those kinds of attitudes oftentimes lead kids to choose to use more often.”
“My advice for you is if your gut’s telling you that something’s wrong, if they’re a little bit more disinterested in school than what they used to be, maybe their sleep patterns are off, staying up later, having trouble getting up for school. Really, these are all signs that students might be using drugs,” Braid said.
For any questions, people can call the CJDAC office at 800-892-9002 or 814-371-9002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.