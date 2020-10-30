The following is a list of polling locations for the general election on Nov. 3 within the Courier Express coverage area.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Bell Township

Bell Township Community Building, 6018 Colonel Drake Highway, Mahaffey

Bloom Township

Bloom Township Building, 6209 Greenville Pike, Grampian

Brady Township

Brady Township Community Building, 3906 Shamokin Trail, Luthersburg

Clear Run

Adrian Sandy Fire Co., 83 Guy Ave., DuBois

Curwensville Borough

Curwensville Civic Center, 11 Stadium Drive, Curwensville

DuBois 1st Ward

Friendship Hose House, 12 S. Main St., DuBois

DuBois 2nd Ward

Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois

DuBois 3rd Precinct

DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, 301 1st St., DuBois

DuBois 4th Precinct

4th Ward Hose House, 250 S. Brady St., DuBois

DuBois City 5th Precinct

Goodwill Fire Co., 418 S. State St., DuBois

Sandy/Falls Creek

Adrian Sandy Fire Co., 83 Guy Ave., DuBois

Grampian

St. Bonaventure Church, 449 Main St., Grampian

Greenwood Township

Greenwood Township Building, 6018 Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Mahaffey

Huston Township

Penfield Grange Hall, 12255 Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield

Mahaffey

Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, 958 Market St., Mahaffey

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Fire Co., 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois

Penn Township

Cen-Clear Child Services, 178 Walltown Road, Grampian

Pike Township

Pike Township Building, 4257 Curwensville Grampian Highway, Curwensville

Sabula

Tri-County Church, 1881 Old 255 Road, DuBois

Treasure Lake

Treasure Lake Church, 1427 Bay Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois

Troutville Borough

Troutville Borough Building, 130 Grant Road, Troutville

Union Township

Union Township Fire Co., 44 DuBois Rockton Road, Rockton

West Sandy

West Sandy Fire Hall, 14 Dixon Ave., DuBois

For more information on the election in Clearfield County, visit: clearfieldco.org

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Barnett Township

Barnett Township Municipal Building, 50 Wolford Road, Sigel, PA 15860

Beaver Township

Beaver Township Community Center, 3646 Heathville Ohl Road, Summerville, PA 15864

Bell Township

Bell Township Building, 103 Runway Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Big Run

Big Run War Memorial, 123 East Main Street, Big Run, PA 15715

Brockway

Brockwayville Depot, 351 Alexander Street, Brockway, PA 15824

Brookville

Heritage House 4 West Sylvania Street, Brookville, PA 15825

Heritage House 4 East Sylvania Street, Brookville, PA 15825

These two polling places are the same building, but different doors.

Clover Township

Clover Township Municipal Building, 13066 Route 28, Summerville, PA 15864

Corsica

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Main Street, Corsica, PA 15829

Eldred Township

Sigel Civic Center, 120 School House Road, Sigel, PA 15860

Falls Creek

Falls Creek Fire Department, 4 First Street, Falls Creek, PA 15840

Gaskill Township

Gaskill Township Community Building, 74 Municipal Lane, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Heath Township

Heath Township Municipal Building, 2801 Pine Run Road, Sigel, PA 15860

Henderson Township

Henderson Township Community Center, 121 Fourth Street, Stump Creek, PA 15863

Knox Township

Knox Township Fire Hall, 5005 Ramsaytown Road, Knoxdale, PA 15847

McCalmont Township

McCalmont Township Fire Hall, 101 Fire House Lane, Anita, PA 15711

Oliver Township

Oliver Township Fire Department, 184 Bodenhorn Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Perry Township

Grange Church of God, 97 North Enterline Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Pinecreek Township

Pinecreek Township Fire Department, 18656 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825

Polk Township

Polk Township Municipal Building 11382 Richardsville Road, Brookville, PA 15825

Porter Township

Porter Township Community Center 2081 Fairview Road, Dayton, PA 16222

Punxsutawney

United Methodist Church, 201 Woodland Avenue, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Jefferson Street Social Center, 209 Jefferson Street, Punxsutawney, PA 157657

Lindsey Fire Company, 1010 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15676

Reynoldsville

Reynoldsville Fire Hall, 411 Jackson Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851

Ringgold

Ringgold Fire Hall, 163 Firehall Road, Ringgold, PA 15770

Rose Township

Rose Township Building, 17042 Route 36, Brookville, PA 15825

Snyder Township

Snyder Township Building, 15706 Route 28, Brockway, PA 15824

Summerville

Summerville Volunteer Fire Hall, 12795 Harrison Street, Summerville, PA 15864

Sykesville

Sykesville Town Hall, 21 East Main Street, Sykesville, PA 15865

Timblin

Timblin Borough Building, 8 West Market Street, Timblin, PA 15778

Union Township

Roseville Grange 1290, 85 Roseville Road, Brookville, PA 15825

Warsaw Township

Warsaw Township Fire Hall, 6847 North Route 28, Brookville, PA 15825

Washington Township

Gateway Hall Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840

Winslow Township

Winslow Township Municipal Building, 3478 Sportsmans Dam Road, Reynoldsville, PA 15851

Worthville

Worthville Municipal Building, 238 Main Street, Worthville, PA 15784

Young Township

Young Township Building, 1517 Walston Road, Walston, PA 15781

For more information on the election in Jefferson County, visit: jeffersoncountypa.com

ELK COUNTY

Benezette

Benezette Township building, 105 School House Road

Fox Township

Fox Township Community building, 370 Main St., Kersey

James City

James City Fire Hall, 140 Pennsylvania Ave., James City

North/South Horton Township

Horton Township supervisor’s building, 5275 Route 219, Brockport

Jay Township

Weedville Wesleyan Church, 18945 Bennetts Valley Highway, Weedville

Wilcox

Wilcox community building, 320 Farles St., Wilcox

Ridgway

North Ridgway, Johnsonburg Fire Department Social Hall, 99 Clarion

Road, Johnsonburg

South Ridgway, Ridgway Township municipal building, Montmorenci Road

Spring Creek, Lake City community building, 27586 Lake City Road

Elk County Courthouse Annex building, 300 Center St.

West End Fire Hall, 321 W. Main St.

First Lutheran Church, 331 S. St.

St. Marys

St. Marys Church Parish Center, 325 Church St.

Christian Education building, 217 Washington St.

Union Hall building, 1044 Brusselles St.

Christian Food Bank, 815 S. Michael St.

Best Western Inn, 1002 Earth Road

St. Marys Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 337 Center St.

Johnsonburg

Johnsonburg Community Center, 600 Market St.

Central Hose Social Club, 326 W. Center St.

Johnsonburg Borough building, 100 Main St.

For more information on the election in Elk County, visit: www.co.elk.pa.us

