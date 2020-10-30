The following is a list of polling locations for the general election on Nov. 3 within the Courier Express coverage area.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Bell Township
Bell Township Community Building, 6018 Colonel Drake Highway, Mahaffey
Bloom Township
Bloom Township Building, 6209 Greenville Pike, Grampian
Brady Township
Brady Township Community Building, 3906 Shamokin Trail, Luthersburg
Clear Run
Adrian Sandy Fire Co., 83 Guy Ave., DuBois
Curwensville Borough
Curwensville Civic Center, 11 Stadium Drive, Curwensville
DuBois 1st Ward
Friendship Hose House, 12 S. Main St., DuBois
DuBois 2nd Ward
Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois
DuBois 3rd Precinct
DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, 301 1st St., DuBois
DuBois 4th Precinct
4th Ward Hose House, 250 S. Brady St., DuBois
DuBois City 5th Precinct
Goodwill Fire Co., 418 S. State St., DuBois
Sandy/Falls Creek
Adrian Sandy Fire Co., 83 Guy Ave., DuBois
Grampian
St. Bonaventure Church, 449 Main St., Grampian
Greenwood Township
Greenwood Township Building, 6018 Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Mahaffey
Huston Township
Penfield Grange Hall, 12255 Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield
Mahaffey
Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, 958 Market St., Mahaffey
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Fire Co., 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois
Penn Township
Cen-Clear Child Services, 178 Walltown Road, Grampian
Pike Township
Pike Township Building, 4257 Curwensville Grampian Highway, Curwensville
Sabula
Tri-County Church, 1881 Old 255 Road, DuBois
Treasure Lake
Treasure Lake Church, 1427 Bay Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois
Troutville Borough
Troutville Borough Building, 130 Grant Road, Troutville
Union Township
Union Township Fire Co., 44 DuBois Rockton Road, Rockton
West Sandy
West Sandy Fire Hall, 14 Dixon Ave., DuBois
For more information on the election in Clearfield County, visit: clearfieldco.org
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Barnett Township
Barnett Township Municipal Building, 50 Wolford Road, Sigel, PA 15860
Beaver Township
Beaver Township Community Center, 3646 Heathville Ohl Road, Summerville, PA 15864
Bell Township
Bell Township Building, 103 Runway Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Big Run
Big Run War Memorial, 123 East Main Street, Big Run, PA 15715
Brockway
Brockwayville Depot, 351 Alexander Street, Brockway, PA 15824
Brookville
Heritage House 4 West Sylvania Street, Brookville, PA 15825
Heritage House 4 East Sylvania Street, Brookville, PA 15825
These two polling places are the same building, but different doors.
Clover Township
Clover Township Municipal Building, 13066 Route 28, Summerville, PA 15864
Corsica
Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Main Street, Corsica, PA 15829
Eldred Township
Sigel Civic Center, 120 School House Road, Sigel, PA 15860
Falls Creek
Falls Creek Fire Department, 4 First Street, Falls Creek, PA 15840
Gaskill Township
Gaskill Township Community Building, 74 Municipal Lane, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Heath Township
Heath Township Municipal Building, 2801 Pine Run Road, Sigel, PA 15860
Henderson Township
Henderson Township Community Center, 121 Fourth Street, Stump Creek, PA 15863
Knox Township
Knox Township Fire Hall, 5005 Ramsaytown Road, Knoxdale, PA 15847
McCalmont Township
McCalmont Township Fire Hall, 101 Fire House Lane, Anita, PA 15711
Oliver Township
Oliver Township Fire Department, 184 Bodenhorn Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Perry Township
Grange Church of God, 97 North Enterline Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Pinecreek Township
Pinecreek Township Fire Department, 18656 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825
Polk Township
Polk Township Municipal Building 11382 Richardsville Road, Brookville, PA 15825
Porter Township
Porter Township Community Center 2081 Fairview Road, Dayton, PA 16222
Punxsutawney
United Methodist Church, 201 Woodland Avenue, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Jefferson Street Social Center, 209 Jefferson Street, Punxsutawney, PA 157657
Lindsey Fire Company, 1010 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15676
Reynoldsville
Reynoldsville Fire Hall, 411 Jackson Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Ringgold
Ringgold Fire Hall, 163 Firehall Road, Ringgold, PA 15770
Rose Township
Rose Township Building, 17042 Route 36, Brookville, PA 15825
Snyder Township
Snyder Township Building, 15706 Route 28, Brockway, PA 15824
Summerville
Summerville Volunteer Fire Hall, 12795 Harrison Street, Summerville, PA 15864
Sykesville
Sykesville Town Hall, 21 East Main Street, Sykesville, PA 15865
Timblin
Timblin Borough Building, 8 West Market Street, Timblin, PA 15778
Union Township
Roseville Grange 1290, 85 Roseville Road, Brookville, PA 15825
Warsaw Township
Warsaw Township Fire Hall, 6847 North Route 28, Brookville, PA 15825
Washington Township
Gateway Hall Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840
Winslow Township
Winslow Township Municipal Building, 3478 Sportsmans Dam Road, Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Worthville
Worthville Municipal Building, 238 Main Street, Worthville, PA 15784
Young Township
Young Township Building, 1517 Walston Road, Walston, PA 15781
For more information on the election in Jefferson County, visit: jeffersoncountypa.com
ELK COUNTY
Benezette
Benezette Township building, 105 School House Road
Fox Township
Fox Township Community building, 370 Main St., Kersey
James City
James City Fire Hall, 140 Pennsylvania Ave., James City
North/South Horton Township
Horton Township supervisor’s building, 5275 Route 219, Brockport
Jay Township
Weedville Wesleyan Church, 18945 Bennetts Valley Highway, Weedville
Wilcox
Wilcox community building, 320 Farles St., Wilcox
Ridgway
North Ridgway, Johnsonburg Fire Department Social Hall, 99 Clarion
Road, Johnsonburg
South Ridgway, Ridgway Township municipal building, Montmorenci Road
Spring Creek, Lake City community building, 27586 Lake City Road
Elk County Courthouse Annex building, 300 Center St.
West End Fire Hall, 321 W. Main St.
First Lutheran Church, 331 S. St.
St. Marys
St. Marys Church Parish Center, 325 Church St.
Christian Education building, 217 Washington St.
Union Hall building, 1044 Brusselles St.
Christian Food Bank, 815 S. Michael St.
Best Western Inn, 1002 Earth Road
St. Marys Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 337 Center St.
Johnsonburg
Johnsonburg Community Center, 600 Market St.
Central Hose Social Club, 326 W. Center St.
Johnsonburg Borough building, 100 Main St.
For more information on the election in Elk County, visit: www.co.elk.pa.us