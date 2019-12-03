SHIPPENVILLE — The Tri-County Animal Rescue Center is in need of donations after a tree fell on the property last Wednesday.
According to Wendy Turnipseed, the medical coordinator at the center, the tree came down sometime Wednesday evening during high winds. When a worker arrived the next morning she found the tree and damage in the yard.
The tree fell on the fencing of the dog play yard, crushing some of the fence, and putting a hole in the wall of a storage shed nearby. The center is in need of donations of fencing, or monetary donations to buy fencing. The shelter serves Jefferson, Clarion, and Forest counties, and has many other daily costs to meet to provide care for the animals.
“Our dogs rely on this large yard to run, play, and burn off energy.” Turnipseed said. “We have about 18 dogs right now, and a coonhound who just charges around that yard, so the 12 by 20 is just not sufficient for him.”
There have been some volunteers coming to walk to the dogs. Some of the workers took fencing from another area in the yard to repair the fencing as best they could for now. This has caused there to be weak spots in other areas of the yard now.
“We had to make do because that’s our big exercise yard,” Turnipseed said.
The workers were surprised to find the tree in the yard because it didn’t appear to have anything wrong with it. Turnipseed said it looks like it was struck by lightning, as it was split about 12 feet up, and only the top fell.
Roger and Nancy Pyle volunteered their time to come at 6 a.m. to start cutting up the tree. It took four people and four hours, but the debris was cleaned from the yard. The large logs from the trees are still there.
The shed that was damaged is the main storage area for extra crates, a supplementary washing machine, and everything the shelter gathers for their annual yard sales in the summer. The yard sales are one of their main fundraisers.
“We just have to watch them very carefully so they don’t injure themselves on the trees, and we now have weak spots in the other part of the fence that we have to keep the animals away from,” Turnipseed said. “It would be nice to have enough fencing to make the whole yard secure.”