ROCKTON — The 33rd annual Tri-County Coin Show will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rockton Fire Hall, 21 Old DuBois Road, Sunday.
Tri-County Coin Club Treasurer Blair Michael said last year’s show included more than 18 vendors, around 100 guests and more than 25 children.
“Coins for Kids,” hosted by junior members Hunter Krach and Melinda Cox, is set for 1 p.m. Participating children will receive special gold-plated coins.
ANACS, a coin-grading company, will also be in attendance, Michael said, accepting coins for grading.
Michael described the event as something enjoyable families can do together, and something to which coin enthusiasts look forward each year.
“I think people who like coins enjoy coming and adding to their collection,” he said.