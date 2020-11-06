As Pennsylvania remains an undeclared battleground state in the race to determine the next President of the United States, local election officials reported few issues while praising voter turnout across the Tri-County area.
Clearfield CountyClearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said everything went “very smoothly” on Election Day.
County workers had 95 percent of the mail-in ballots received and counted and ready to be reported by about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Graham said the Clearfield County Elections Office still has approximately 300 ballots to add in, including provisional, military and ballots that were mailed and postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day through the mail or the drop box, as well as ones postmarked Nov. 3, 2020. She said they are expecting to have the final count, including every single ballot, by Monday.
Trump captured 28,662 votes for president, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden received 9,300, according to the county’s unofficial totals.
There were a total of 49,714 registered voters in Clearfield County, with 38,662 voting either in person or by mail. That is a 78 percent voter turnout.
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said in a statement on social media that there were no reports of intimidation at the polls and the majority of voters were able to cast their ballots without any problems.
Glass added that after posting unofficial election results on the county website https://clearfielco.org/election-central/, results may change slightly over the next few days as the remaining mail-ins are tabulated.
Glass said the results that were posted late Tuesday were a “fair reflection” of where the county’s votes would end up.
Elk CountyAccording to Elk County Elections Director Kim Frey, operations on Nov. 3 went “very well.”
The overwhelming voter turnout in Elk County, 81.29 percent, was an inspiration to witness, Frey said.
“The sheer volume of voters who went to the polling places left us in awe,” she said. “It’s amazing. We spent months and months preparing, and I think overall, we did really well.”
Frey said the Elk County Elections office still has more than 300 ballots to adjudicate, including provisional, military and ballots that were received on Election Day through the mail or the drop box, as well as ones postmarked Nov. 3, 2020.
Frey says they are hoping to have the final count, including every single ballot, by Nov. 12.
“The Trump campaign is looking for every single vote,” she said.
As far as issues go, Frey said a few “naked” ballots were received, which didn’t have a secrecy envelope.
“We are not allowed to count those,” she said, noting that guidance comes from the high courts.
Another issue, Frey said, was some voters didn’t realize they weren’t registered to vote. Some registered years and years ago, and didn’t realize they had to reregister.
If a person doesn’t vote in five years, they are sent a five-year notice, she noted.
Jefferson CountyJefferson County saw very few problems with voting on Election Day, according to Director of Elections Karen Lupone.
County workers had the vast majority of mail-in ballots received, counted and ready to be reported by about 2:30 p.m. on Election Day, Lupone explained.
She said the county issued about 5,200 mail-in ballots and received 4,347 of them back. Of these, 32 were military and 10 were issued to civilians overseas.
“There were no major issues. A lot of people surrendered their material to the polls. Anyone who didn’t have their mail-in material had to do a provisional ballot,” Lupone said.
The county is expecting about 200 to 225 provisional ballots in the coming days. Lupone said not all of these will count for reasons like the person who filled it out wasn’t registered, they don’t live here, or they already sent in a mail-in ballot. All of these possibilities will be checked by the county before counting the provisionals.
“We’re still working on those, just making sure they didn’t mail in and checking in the system why they did a provisional,” Lupone said.
She said some people tried to vote who were either not registered, or did not live in the area and didn’t realize they could not vote in the county.
“I told the poll workers not to argue with anyone because of the state people have been in lately. We told them to have anyone fill out a provisional, and then it will come back on the election office if it doesn’t count,” Lupone said.
Of all the municipalities in Jefferson County, Lupone said Worthville had the highest turnout, with almost all of its registered voters going to the polls. She said the poll workers called her around midday to say they were worried they would run out of ballots.
Lupone said she had sent enough ballots for about 75 percent turnout, which was high. This was one problem she didn’t mind having on Election Day.
The county as a whole saw close to 71 percent turnout, which Lupone said she has never seen before. There were 22,567 ballots cast of the 32,035 registered voters in the county.
“I haven’t seen the 70 percents since I’ve been here, and that’s been since about ‘99. I was very happy to see that number,” she said.