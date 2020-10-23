Officials across the Tri-County area continue to prepare for 2020’s next history-making chapter — Election Day.
This year’s process presents added challenges for workers, mainly an influx of mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following is how election officials in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties are trying to navigate these unprecedented times.
In Clearfield CountyOn Wednesday, Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said the number of mail-in/absentee ballots requested was 9,355 — 4,973 Democratic applications, 3,581 Republican and 801 representing other parties.
She said the elections office has received 5,285 of those requested ballots back so far. Among those 5,285 ballots returned, 3,209 are Democratic while 1,720 are Republican, with the remaining 356 representing other parties.
In the November 2016 election, Graham said 1,702 ballots were requested and they received 1,604 ballots back.
“And those would have been all absentees, because we didn’t have the mail-ins back in 2016,” said Graham.
As of Oct. 19, Clearfield County Director of Voter Registration Donna Reese said the county has a total of 49,242 people registered, including 28,116 Republicans and 15,469 Democrats and 5,657 representing other parties.
“I’m not done putting people in by a long shot. I’ve been working 12 hour days trying to get people in,” said Reese.
Although Reese did not have November 2016 registration numbers readily available, official numbers from Pennsylvania’s website listed a total of 53,226 registered voters in Clearfield County, including 26,296 Republican, 20,717 Democrats and 6,213 representing other parties.
For the first time ever, the county has hired four temporary workers to assist Graham and her permanent staff with keeping their heads above water to ensure all votes are counted, regardless of whether they are cast as absentee, mail-in, or in-person at the polls. Currently, there are seven workers in the election office.
“We have been so crazy busy, both with the counter and with phone calls,” said Graham.
“Right now, when we received our ballots, we received them pre-folded and they were folded wrong, so we were getting a lot of phone calls about that,” Graham said. “And it’s just simply, you have to refold the ballot. It’s not a fatal flaw, it’s not going to affect your vote. Just refold the ballot to fit into the secrecy envelope.
“Some of the other concerns (from the public) are getting the ballots back to us,” said Graham. “We’ve had an awful lot of people bring the ballots back over the counter instead of mailing them. But the voters are concerned about mailing them because of everything that is in the press and everything. We tell them they have the choice, it’s up to them how they want to return it. And we’ve had a lot of people bring them to the counter and turn them in.”
The election office cannot start counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day when the polls open, Graham said.
“There’s no way the bigger counties will be able to handle the volume,” Graham said. “We’ll start in the first hours after the polls open, but I doubt very much that we will be able to get this many counted in time. Results are going to be delayed regardless of how much we are preparing for it. We only have so much space and we can only hire so many people.”
Due to uncertainty in media reports regarding lost or stolen ballots, or concerns with the U.S. Postal Service, Graham said her office has received many telephone calls from people wanting to take their mail-in ballot to the polls rather than mail them. She has discouraged them from doing so.
“This will slow the lines down considerably,” Graham said. “If you take your mail-in ballot to the poll site, you will have to sign a form to surrender your ballot and you will have to be issued a new one. If you don’t take your mail-in ballot with you, then you will have to vote provisional.”
In Elk CountyKim Frey, director of Elk County Elections, said in comparison to 2016, the county’s voter registration numbers have increased from 19,648 to 20,593.
In September, the elections office hired a part-time person, Frey said, who is working in the office alongside the rest to help with the overflow of mail-in ballots.
Frey said certain things are going to be different on Election Day, and are important for voters to be aware of, such as voters being asked to bring their own pen, in order to limit contact.
“We would encourage them to follow CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines, wear their mask and use hand sanitizer,” Frey said.
The Elk County Elections Office is also requesting that voters be “very patient” and expect long lines at the polls.
Frey noted that if a voter was issued a ballot, and they didn’t mail it into the office, they will need those ballot materials with them at the polling place.
“If they don’t have their materials with them, they’ll be offered a provisional ballot, and that basically is put on hold and counted at a later time,” Frey said.
If the voter has the ballot materials with them, Frey said they will sign a “surrender” form and vote on the machine.
“If you’ve received a mail-in ballot, I’d encourage you to return it to the Elections Office through the mail, or they can hand it in over the counter,” she said. “That will help people to not wait in line.”
In Jefferson CountyKaren Lupone, Jefferson County chief clerk and director of elections, said the process will be similar to how votes were counted during the primary election in the June.
There were 4,743 mail-in ballots issued, and in-person turnout was much slower than is typically expected for the primary.
Lupone said those numbers have held steady, with about the same amount of mail-in ballots expected for the November election.
Lupone said there are two envelopes to each mail-in ballot, ensuring the privacy of the voter. One group of workers opens the outer envelope, then passes the ballots along to a second set of workers to open the ballot itself.
“...that way neither know how those people voted,” Lupone said. “Nobody knows how anyone else voted.”
If someone who requested a mail ballot decided they would rather vote in-person than mailing their ballot in, they will have to take all of their ballot materials with them to the polls.
“We’re not encouraging people to go to the polls, I mean if you didn’t get your ballot for whatever reason then absolutely do a provisional,” Lupone said.
Lupone said if someone does change to a provisional ballot, then they have to wait three days or so before it’s counted because the workers have to wait and make sure they didn’t also mail in a ballot.
“I don’t look for that to happen here as much as some other places, Philly or Harrisburg or wherever,” she said.