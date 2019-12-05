BROCKWAY — Tri-County Rails to Trails is asking area residents who value the trail to volunteer to serve on the board.
Tri-County Rails to Trails was established in 1996 as a non-profit corporation dedicated to the popular Clarion-Little Toby Rails to Trails. The trail follows the Clarion River and Little Toby Creek for 18 miles between Brockway and Ridgway.
The group, originally founded by Dave Love of Ridgway and George Miller of Brockway, is meant to be a board of 15 members. In recent years, the number has shrunk to eight members. The group’s goal is to reassemble a full board of 15 individuals dedicated to the trail.
Dale Fox, board president, has been on the board since the beginning. He was heavily involved in raising the $1.3 million to build the initial trail.
“I will never forget the day in 1992 I met Dave Love, who picked me up after a canoe excursion down the Clarion. He asked if I would like to volunteer to help build a rail-trail along the river. I had just moved to Ridgway from Cleveland, Ohio and had never done a volunteer thing in my life. Dave taught me how to make a difference, and now we are asking members of our local trail communities to do the same,” said Fox.
The board currently meets on the third Tuesday of each month, alternating between the Ridgway Moose Lodge and a board member’s home in Brockway. Meetings are at 7 p.m. and Fox works hard to make sure they conclude no later than 8:30 p.m.
“It (the trail) is a place to exercise and relax, a place to de-stress amidst the beauty of nature. It is so well-used by residents of all ages, not to mention visitors from far and wide,” said Ben Zappa, a board member. “We need folks who value the trail to volunteer on the board.”
The main responsibility of the board is maintenance along the trail. Members are responsible for the grooming along the trail to keep it clear and safe for recreational use.
“We are grappling with the future need of a total resurfacing of the trail,” Fox said.
The board also hosts an annual fundraiser that gets local youth out to the trail. Walk on the Wild Side is held on the Ridgway end, and brings children from all over the region. This is a hands-on day for all available board members, and takes place in June.
There are a variety of ways new board members could help with the trail. There is also a website and Facebook page with which the board can always use help. They also would like to update and republish the trail brochures, and always welcome help with publicity.
Those interested in joining the trail board can email info@tricountyrailstotrails.org