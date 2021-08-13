BROCKWAY — Tri-County Rails to Trails has a special volunteer opportunity – and all it takes is an occasional walk along the Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail in Elk and Jefferson counties. The organization created their Adopt-A-Mile program many years ago. Volunteers sign up to monitor 2-mile segments of the 18-mile trail between Brockway and Ridgway. Participants are asked to pick up litter and report any maintenance issues to the board of directors.
“We started off strong with this program after the trail was first built, but lately volunteers have dwindled. We need to reinvigorate this simple, but effective approach to ensuring the trail stays in good condition”, explained Dale Fox, one of the original trail founders. “It is simple to do. Just get out at least once a month on your trail segment, bring a bag to pack out litter, and make notes on any other issues and let us know.”
The list of available miles to officially adopt is on the group’s website www.tricountyrailstotrails.org. Take the tab “Get Involved” and open “Adopt-A-Mile Participants”. Call 814-594-7143 if interested in helping to maintain this community resource.