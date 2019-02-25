24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 27

Low 14

Normal high 34

Normal low 19

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Normal Feb. 2.75 inches

YTD actual 4.82 inches

YTD normal 5.73 inches

Last year

High 54

Low 39

Precip. N/A

YTD precip. 8.17 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 6:02 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a chance of light snow after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday, snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Wednesday night, snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 22.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a slight chance of snow after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday, a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35.

Wednesday night, a chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of light snow after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday, snow. High near 31.

Wednesday night, snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 19.

Extended forecast

Thursday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday night, a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday, a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday night, snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday, rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Breezy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.