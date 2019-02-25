24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 27
Low 14
Normal high 34
Normal low 19
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal Feb. 2.75 inches
YTD actual 4.82 inches
YTD normal 5.73 inches
Last year
High 54
Low 39
Precip. N/A
YTD precip. 8.17 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 6:02 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a chance of light snow after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Wednesday, snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Wednesday night, snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 22.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a slight chance of snow after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday, a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35.
Wednesday night, a chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of light snow after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday, snow. High near 31.
Wednesday night, snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 19.
Extended forecast
Thursday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Thursday night, a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday, a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40.
Friday night, snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday, rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45.
Saturday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Breezy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.