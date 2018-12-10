24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 33

Low 21

Normal high 35

Normal low 22

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Normal Dec. 3.34 inches

YTD actual 55.19 inches

YTD normal 43.13 inches

Last year

High 27

Low 24

Precip. N/A inches

YTD precip. 39.38 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 4:46 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:31 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Jefferson County

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Extended forecast

Thursday, cloudy, with a high near 37.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday, rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 43.

Friday night, rain. Low around 36.

Saturday, a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 42.

