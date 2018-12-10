24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 33
Low 21
Normal high 35
Normal low 22
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal Dec. 3.34 inches
YTD actual 55.19 inches
YTD normal 43.13 inches
Last year
High 27
Low 24
Precip. N/A inches
YTD precip. 39.38 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 4:46 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:31 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Jefferson County
Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Extended forecast
Thursday, cloudy, with a high near 37.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday, rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 43.
Friday night, rain. Low around 36.
Saturday, a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44.
Saturday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 42.
