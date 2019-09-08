24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 70

Low 50

Normal high 70

Normal low 51

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Normal Sept. 3.96 inches

YTD actual 36.72 inches

YTD normal 33.64 inches

Last year

High 81

Low 67

Precip. .85 inches

YTD precip. 37.57 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 7:36 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a slight chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Elk County

Tonight, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Extended forecast

Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

