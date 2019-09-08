24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 70
Low 50
Normal high 70
Normal low 51
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal Sept. 3.96 inches
YTD actual 36.72 inches
YTD normal 33.64 inches
Last year
High 81
Low 67
Precip. .85 inches
YTD precip. 37.57 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 7:36 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Elk County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Extended forecast
Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.