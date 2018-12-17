24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 32
Low 22
Normal high 35
Normal low 22
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.61 inches
Normal Dec. 3.34 inches
YTD actual 55.97 inches
YTD normal 43.13 inches
Last year
High 35
Low 21
Precip. none
YTD precip. 39.65 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 4:48 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:36 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Elk County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of light rain after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44.
Thursday night, periods of rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 38.
FridayOccasional rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday night, occasional rain before 1 a.m., then occasional rain and snow showers. Low around 33.
Saturday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36.
Saturday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
