24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 32

Low 22

Normal high 35

Normal low 22

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.61 inches

Normal Dec. 3.34 inches

YTD actual 55.97 inches

YTD normal 43.13 inches

Last year

High 35

Low 21

Precip. none

YTD precip. 39.65 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 4:48 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:36 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Elk County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of light rain after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44.

Thursday night, periods of rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 38.

FridayOccasional rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday night, occasional rain before 1 a.m., then occasional rain and snow showers. Low around 33.

Saturday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Saturday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

