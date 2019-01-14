24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 29
Low 23
Normal high 30
Normal low 17
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.02 inches
Normal Jan. 2.98 inches
YTD actual 0.26 inches
YTD normal 2.98 inches
Last year
High 16
Low 0
Precip. N/A
YTD precip. 2.46 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 5:11 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:38 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 33.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday night, snow likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35.
Friday night, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday, snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 29.
Saturday night, snow. Low around 11.
Sunday, snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 16.
