24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 29

Low 23

Normal high 30

Normal low 17

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.02 inches

Normal Jan. 2.98 inches

YTD actual 0.26 inches

YTD normal 2.98 inches

Last year

High 16

Low 0

Precip. N/A

YTD precip. 2.46 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 5:11 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:38 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 33.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday night, snow likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35.

Friday night, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday, snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 29.

Saturday night, snow. Low around 11.

Sunday, snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 16.

