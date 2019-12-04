24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 36

Low 26

Normal high 35

Normal low 22

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Normal Dec. 3.34 inches

YTD actual 44.24 inches

YTD normal 43.13 inches

Last year

High 46

Low 30

Precip. .07 inches

YTD precip. 55.09 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 4:46 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 7:26 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday, a chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday night, a chance of snow showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of flurries.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday, a chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday, snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday night, a chance of flurries after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Extended forecast

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday night, showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday, showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday night, showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday, showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46.

