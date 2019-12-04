24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 36
Low 26
Normal high 35
Normal low 22
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal Dec. 3.34 inches
YTD actual 44.24 inches
YTD normal 43.13 inches
Last year
High 46
Low 30
Precip. .07 inches
YTD precip. 55.09 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 4:46 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 7:26 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday, a chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38.
Friday night, a chance of snow showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of flurries.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday, a chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday, snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36.
Friday night, a chance of flurries after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Extended forecast
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Sunday night, showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday, showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49.
Monday night, showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday, showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46.