24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 80

Low 66

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.00

Normal August 3.95 inches

YTD actual 22.36 inches

YTD normal 25.74 inches

Last year

High 79

Low 66

Precip. none

YTD precip. N/A

Tri-County Forecasts

Clearfield County

A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80.

Saturday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Jefferson County

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2.am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Elk County

Today, a chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night, showers likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Clarion County

Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82.

Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66.

Extended forecast

Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is percent.

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:31 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:12 a.m.

