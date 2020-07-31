24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 80
Low 66
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.00
Normal August 3.95 inches
YTD actual 22.36 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 79
Low 66
Precip. none
YTD precip. N/A
Tri-County Forecasts
Clearfield County
A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80.
Saturday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Jefferson County
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2.am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Elk County
Today, a chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night, showers likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Clarion County
Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82.
Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66.
Extended forecast
Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Monday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is percent.
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:31 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:12 a.m.