24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 39
Low 19
Normal high 44
Normal low 27
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.2 inches
Normal March 3.61 inches
YTD actual 5.28 inches
YTD normal 9.34 inches
Last year
High 36
Low 20
Precip. none
YTD precip. N/A inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 7:18 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:31 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Elk County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Extended forecast
Thursday, showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday, showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday night, a chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
