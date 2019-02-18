24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 30

Low 18

Normal high 34

Normal low 19

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.00 inches

Normal Feb. 2.75 inches

YTD actual 4.04 inches

YTD normal 5.73 inches

Last year

High 35

Low 28

Precip. none

YTD precip. 28.72 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 5:54 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:03 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, increasing clouds, with a low around 18.

Wednesday, snow and sleet throughout the day. High near 31.

Wednesday night, freezing rain and sleet before 1 a.m., then rain or freezing rain. Low around 31.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a chance of snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday, snow, freezing rain and sleet throughout the day. High near 35.

Wednesday night, rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 10 p.m. Low around 32.

Elk County

Tonight, increasing clouds, with a low around 16.

Wednesday, snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout the day. High near 32.

Wednesday night, freezing rain and sleet before 1 a.m., then rain or freezing rain likely. Low around 31.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday, a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night, rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Sunday night, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

