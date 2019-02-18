24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 30
Low 18
Normal high 34
Normal low 19
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.00 inches
Normal Feb. 2.75 inches
YTD actual 4.04 inches
YTD normal 5.73 inches
Last year
High 35
Low 28
Precip. none
YTD precip. 28.72 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 5:54 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:03 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, increasing clouds, with a low around 18.
Wednesday, snow and sleet throughout the day. High near 31.
Wednesday night, freezing rain and sleet before 1 a.m., then rain or freezing rain. Low around 31.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday, snow, freezing rain and sleet throughout the day. High near 35.
Wednesday night, rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 10 p.m. Low around 32.
Elk County
Tonight, increasing clouds, with a low around 16.
Wednesday, snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout the day. High near 32.
Wednesday night, freezing rain and sleet before 1 a.m., then rain or freezing rain likely. Low around 31.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday, a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night, rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday night, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
