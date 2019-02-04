24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 45
Low 28
Normal high 34
Normal low 19
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.00 inches
Normal Feb. 2.75 inches
YTD actual 2.08 inches
YTD normal 5.73 inches
Last year
High 33
Low 29
Precip. none
YTD precip. 2.86 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 5:37 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 7:21 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a slight chance of rain or freezing rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday, rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 43.
Wednesday night, rain. Low around 41.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday, rain, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 46.
Wednesday night, rain. Low around 43.
Elk County
Tonight, a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday, rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 10am.
Wednesday night, rain. Low around 39.
Extended forecast
Thursday, rain. High near 56.
Thursday night, rain. Low around 37.
Friday, a chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of snow.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday night, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
