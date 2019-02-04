24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 45

Low 28

Normal high 34

Normal low 19

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.00 inches

Normal Feb. 2.75 inches

YTD actual 2.08 inches

YTD normal 5.73 inches

Last year

High 33

Low 29

Precip. none

YTD precip. 2.86 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 5:37 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 7:21 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a slight chance of rain or freezing rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday, rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 43.

Wednesday night, rain. Low around 41.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday, rain, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 46.

Wednesday night, rain. Low around 43.

Elk County

Tonight, a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday, rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 10am.

Wednesday night, rain. Low around 39.

Extended forecast

Thursday, rain. High near 56.

Thursday night, rain. Low around 37.

Friday, a chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of snow.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday night, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

