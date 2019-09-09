24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 81

Low 61

Normal high 70

Normal low 51

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Local News Coverage

Normal Sept. 3.96 inches

YTD actual 36.72 inches

YTD normal 33.64 inches

Last year

High 81

Low 67

Precip. none

YTD precip. 37.57 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 7:33 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday, a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Jefferson County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Elk County

Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Extended forecast

Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Recommended for you

Tags