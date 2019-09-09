24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 81
Low 61
Normal high 70
Normal low 51
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal Sept. 3.96 inches
YTD actual 36.72 inches
YTD normal 33.64 inches
Last year
High 81
Low 67
Precip. none
YTD precip. 37.57 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 7:33 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Jefferson County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Elk County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Extended forecast
Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77.