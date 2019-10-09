24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 65

Low 44

Normal high 58

Normal low 40

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.2 inches

Normal October 2.94 inches

YTD actual n/a

YTD normal 36.58 inches

Last year

High 79

Low 63

Precip. none

YTD precip. n/a

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 6:43 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:22 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday, sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday night, isolated showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Elk County

Tonight, patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday, sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Extended forecast

Saturday, a chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Columbus Day, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

