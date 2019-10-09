24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 65
Low 44
Normal high 58
Normal low 40
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.2 inches
Normal October 2.94 inches
YTD actual n/a
YTD normal 36.58 inches
Last year
High 79
Low 63
Precip. none
YTD precip. n/a
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 6:43 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:22 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday, sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday night, isolated showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Elk County
Tonight, patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday, sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Extended forecast
Saturday, a chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Columbus Day, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.