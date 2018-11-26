24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 32

Low 26

Normal high 46

Normal low 32

Precipitation

Yesterday n/a

Normal Nov. 3.21 inches

YTD actual 54.58 inches

YTD normal 39.79 inches

Last year

High 38

Low 30

Precip. none

YTD precip. 38.70 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 4:48 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:18 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, snow showers. Low around 26.

Wednesday, snow showers. High near 31.

Wednesday night, snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Jefferson County

Tonight, snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday, snow showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Elk County

Tonight, snow showers. Low around 26.

Wednesday, snow showers. High near 31.

Wednesday night, snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Extended forecast

Thursday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday, a chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday, rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday night, rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday, rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday night, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

