24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 32
Low 26
Normal high 46
Normal low 32
Precipitation
Yesterday n/a
Normal Nov. 3.21 inches
YTD actual 54.58 inches
YTD normal 39.79 inches
Last year
High 38
Low 30
Precip. none
YTD precip. 38.70 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 4:48 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:18 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, snow showers. Low around 26.
Wednesday, snow showers. High near 31.
Wednesday night, snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27.
Jefferson County
Tonight, snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday, snow showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31.
Wednesday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Elk County
Tonight, snow showers. Low around 26.
Wednesday, snow showers. High near 31.
Wednesday night, snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27.
Extended forecast
Thursday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday, a chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday, rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Saturday night, rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday, rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Sunday night, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
