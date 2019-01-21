24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 10
Low -4
Normal high 30
Normal low 17
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.29 inches
Normal Jan. 2.98 inches
YTD actual .87 inches
YTD normal 2.98 inches
Last year
High 42
Low 41
Precip. none
YTD precip. 2.55 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 5:19 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:34 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday, rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 41.
Wednesday night, rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1 a.m. Low around 29.
Jefferson County
Tonight, freezing rain likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 23.
Wednesday, rain, mainly before noon, then showers after noon. High near 42.
Wednesday night, rain showers before 11 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 29.
Elk County
Tonight, feezing rain and sleet, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 21.
Wednesday, rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 40.
Wednesday night, rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1 a.m. Low around 28.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33.
Thursday night, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Saturday, a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 13.
Saturday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Sunday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.
