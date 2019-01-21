24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 10

Low -4

Normal high 30

Normal low 17

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.29 inches

Normal Jan. 2.98 inches

YTD actual .87 inches

YTD normal 2.98 inches

Last year

High 42

Low 41

Precip. none

YTD precip. 2.55 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 5:19 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:34 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday, rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 41.

Wednesday night, rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1 a.m. Low around 29.

Jefferson County

Tonight, freezing rain likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 23.

Wednesday, rain, mainly before noon, then showers after noon. High near 42.

Wednesday night, rain showers before 11 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 29.

Elk County

Tonight, feezing rain and sleet, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 21.

Wednesday, rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 40.

Wednesday night, rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1 a.m. Low around 28.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33.

Thursday night, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Saturday, a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

Saturday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Sunday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

