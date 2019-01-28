24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 29

Low -2

Normal high 30

Normal low 17

Precipitation

Yesterday .06 inches

Normal Jan. 2.98 inches

YTD actual 2.07 inches

YTD normal 2.98 inches

Last year

High N/A

Low N/A

Precip. none

YTD precip. 2.55 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 5:28 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:28 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10.

Wednesday, isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -20.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -8.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 3. Wind chill values as low as -21.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Elk County

Tonight, a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values as low as -25.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Extended forecast

Thursday, partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Friday, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday, a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

