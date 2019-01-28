24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 29
Low -2
Normal high 30
Normal low 17
Precipitation
Yesterday .06 inches
Normal Jan. 2.98 inches
YTD actual 2.07 inches
YTD normal 2.98 inches
Last year
High N/A
Low N/A
Precip. none
YTD precip. 2.55 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 5:28 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:28 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10.
Wednesday, isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -20.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -8.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 3. Wind chill values as low as -21.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.
Elk County
Tonight, a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values as low as -25.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.
Extended forecast
Thursday, partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around -6.
Friday, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday, a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Sunday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
