24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 78

Low 58

Normal high 44

Normal low 27

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Normal May N/A

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:38 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 58.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Jefferson County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday, a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Elk County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 56.

Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday, a chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

