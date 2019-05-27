24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 78
Low 58
Normal high 44
Normal low 27
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal May N/A
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:38 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 58.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Wednesday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Jefferson County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Elk County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 56.
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Wednesday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday, a chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.