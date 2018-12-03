24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 34

Low 21

Normal high 35

Normal low 22

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.02 inches

Normal Dec. 3.34 inches

YTD actual 55.09 inches

YTD normal 43.13 inches

Last year

High 48

Low 27

Precip. none

YTD precip. 38.86 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 4:46 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:25 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Elk County

Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday night, snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday, a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

