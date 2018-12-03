24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 34
Low 21
Normal high 35
Normal low 22
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.02 inches
Normal Dec. 3.34 inches
YTD actual 55.09 inches
YTD normal 43.13 inches
Last year
High 48
Low 27
Precip. none
YTD precip. 38.86 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 4:46 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:25 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Elk County
Tonight, a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Thursday night, snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday, a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday Night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
