24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 72
Low 49
Normal high 44
Normal low 27
Precipitation
Yesterday .44 inches
Normal Sept. 3.96 inches
YTD actual 36.72 inches
YTD normal 33.64 inches
Last year
High 86
Low 63
Precip. none
YTD precip. 36.72 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 7:41 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:46 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Friday, sunny with a high near 73.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Elk County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Friday, sunny with a high near 71.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Extended forecast
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.