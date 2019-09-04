24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 72

Low 49

Normal high 44

Normal low 27

Precipitation

Yesterday .44 inches

Local News Coverage

Normal Sept. 3.96 inches

YTD actual 36.72 inches

YTD normal 33.64 inches

Last year

High 86

Low 63

Precip. none

YTD precip. 36.72 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 7:41 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:46 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday, sunny with a high near 73.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Elk County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday, sunny with a high near 71.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Extended forecast

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Recommended for you

Tags