A trial date for has been set for a DuBois doctor accused of improperly prescribing pain medications.
Henry G. Dela Torre, 70, of DuBois, is accused of violations of the Controlled Substances Act, Medicaid fraud and related offenses.
Jury selection for the case will be held on Oct. 3 with the trial being held Dec. 16-20.
Dela Torre’s attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, had previously petitioned the court questioning his client’s competency to stand trial due to health issues. Mohney hired Dr. Lewis Martone of Pittsburgh to examine Dela Torre.
Yesterday President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman met with Mohney and attorneys with the state Attorney General’s Office in chambers where they were informed Martone found Dela Torre competent to stand trial.
“Accordingly, with the consent of all involved, it is the order of this court that the court hereby finds that Dr. Henry Delattore is competent to stand trial,” Ammerman wrote in his order.
The investigation into Dela Torre began in August 2016 after one of his patients, Rachel Shumaker, fatally overdosed. Officers responding to the scene found multiple bottles of prescription opioids in Shumaker’s name that had been prescribed by Dela Torre.
Agents contacted the pharmacy that filled the prescription. The pharmacy manager said Shumaker was known to have an addiction problem and he questioned Dela Torre about his opioid prescriptions because the doctor was also treating Shumaker with Suboxone. Used to treat opioid addictions, Suboxone prevents painful withdrawal symptoms, and patients receiving Suboxone should not be prescribed opioid-based drugs.
In September 2016, Randal Shumaker, the brother of the overdose victim and also a patient of Dela Torre, overdosed on prescription opioids prescribed by Dela Torre. First responders administered Narcan and he recovered.
A search warrant was executed at Dela Torre’s practice on Beaver Road in DuBois and medical files for the Shumaker patients were recovered. Independent expert review of these files determined Dela Torre “practiced at a level that fell below the standard of care for any reasonable physician.” The expert elaborated in the case of Rachel Shumaker that Dela Torre “was aware of her tendency to overdose and failed to significantly modify his prescribing behavior.”