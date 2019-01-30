BROOKVILLE — The trial for Glenn Edward Tetro, 57, of Summerville, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl over a four-year period, began Tuesday before Jefferson County Judge John H. Foradora.
Tetro, co-founder of Brookville Behavioral Health, is charged with 43 counts of rape (felony 1), 86 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (felony 1), nine counts of statutory rape (felony 2), 34 counts of statutory sexual assault (felony 2) and 43 indecent assault charges (misdemeanor one).
In his opening statement, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said evidence and testimony at the trial will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Tetro sexually assaulted the victim from 1994 to 1998, when she was between the ages of 6 to 10. Charges were filed against Tetro on March 1, 2018.
“She was subjected to things that no child should have to bear,” Burkett said.
In his opening statement, Tetro’s attorney, Matthew Thomas Ness, of Worgul, Sarna & Ness, Criminal Defense Attorneys, LLC in Pittsburgh, argued that the commonwealth’s evidence does not show his client is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for three core reasons:
- Why did the victim wait 20 years to tell anyone in law enforcement?
- The first time the allegations were brought to the legal system’s attention was in 2011 when Tetro and the victim’s mother were in the midst of a “bitter” divorce/child custody battle.
- Tetro will take the stand in his own defense and tell the jury that he never molested the victim.
The victim testified that Tetro and her mother married when she was approximately 6 years old and they moved to a home in Summerville. She characterized their relationship as “normal” and that he treated her like a daughter.
“I loved him like he was my father,” she said, noting that he made her feel special. She admitted that sometimes she became jealous of her mother like when he took her mom on their honeymoon. She said she was happy when her younger sister was born in 1998 and she got some “alone time” with Tetro while her mother was in the hospital.
The victim, emotional at times, admitted that there were aspects to her relationship with Tetro that were not right – testifying that he sexually assaulted her multiple times at their home. She testified that she had memories of four specific incidents that took place in the “TV room when the sun was shining” or in her bedroom when he tucked her in at night.
The victim said she “felt programmed” to touch him and perform sex acts on him “whenever we sat on the couch.” She also said he would perform sex acts on her.
She stated that after her sister was born when she was approximately 10 years old the sexual acts stopped.
She testified that Tetro told her, “Honey, we can’t do this anymore.”
The victim testified that the first time she told her mother about the incidents was years later after learning about sex education in a high school health class. She said they were taught how abstinence was important and that it was important to wait until marriage. It was then she said she realized her stepfather had touched her inappropriately. She said she went home and told her mother, who started asking questions.
“I emotionally shut down,” she said.
When the victim’s mother later took her and her siblings to the former Days Inn in Brookville so that they could be alone and asked more questions about what the victim had said about Tetro, the victim testified that she still didn’t talk about it because she was afraid of breaking up her mother’s marriage and that her younger sisters would hate her and not believe her.
In 2008, the victim’s mother filed for divorce. In 2011, during a custody evaluation, the victim said she was interviewed by a doctor, who she told about the sexual assaults.
“I thought I would be able to finally be set free. I thought that was my chance but nothing happened,” she said. “Absolutely nothing.”
In August 2017, the victim said she sought counseling from PASSAGES Inc. She said she discovered that being a victim of sexual assault she needed to come forward before she turned 30 years old.
“I wanted to be strong for my daughters ... that they could be strong no matter how high someone is in the county,” she said.
She testified that she waited so long to come forward because she was “trying to work up the courage.” She said she was afraid to come forward because Tetro was an influential person in the county and “there were rumors he knew the judge and district attorney.”
However, with the help of her husband, she said she found the strength to come forward and her husband called the state police in Punxsutawney to report the sexual assault.
The jury listened to two telephone calls that the victim, while wearing a wire, had with Tetro in February of 2018 during the police investigation. The jurors could hear Tetro telling the victim that he hopes she knows he loves her and he’d do anything to make it go away.
At one point in the conversation, Tetro can be heard saying, “Remember that night I said sorry we can’t do this anymore. Young ladies don’t do this. I want you to grow up to be a beautiful young lady.”
In a phone call, the victim asks Tetro if he loved her or was it just a sexual thing. He tells her, “It was a sexual perversion.”
Under cross examination by the defense, the victim was asked about what she or her stepfather were wearing, what time of day it was, where her mother was and how the sexual acts started or stopped but she testified that she couldn’t recall. She denied that her decision to come forward had anything to do with influencing the custody case between her mother and Tetro in 2011. Ness also noted that the victim came forward again in 2017 at the height of the “Me Too” movement.
The victim’s mother testified that nothing stood out between her husband and the vimtim’s relationship during the time of the allegations.
“In the evening, he would be on the could and she would jump up beside him. Glenn would always snuggle with a blanket,” the victim’s mother testified. “She was on the outside of the blanket except for twice.”
The victim’s mother recalled her daughter coming to her when she was about 15 or 16 years old and telling her that she was sitting in a class and had “a memory or dream of Glenn wanting her to touch him.” She said the victim said she did not touch him. She testified that she asked the victim how did she know he wanted her to touch him and that the victim told her she didn’t know. She said she chose to take her children to the hotel to see if she could get any more information out of her daughter. She said the victim told her that there was nothing else to remember.
The victim’s mother testified that later that same night Glenn Tetro called to see where they were and she asked him if he made the victim touch him.
“He asked me questions. Where did she say this happened?” the victim’s mother testified Tuesday. She said he told her that one time when he was tucking her into bed the victim reached up and tried to touch him and he stopped her and said, “We don’t do that.” She testified that he told her that he never mentioned it because he thought that something happened to the victim and she wasn’t talking about it.
Asked about any other incidents, the victim’s mother testified that her husband told her that in 2008 he was lying on the couch and “felt her little hand go under the blanket and touch him and that he pulled her hand away and said, ‘We don’t do this anymore.’”
The victim’s mother said she decided to go back home with the children and when she got there, her husband accused her of trying to ruin his career. She said he told her that if anything ever becomes of this he will let it be known that she (the victim’s mother) knew about it all along.
Under cross examination, Ness asked the victim’s mother if she had told Glenn that if he didn’t give her everything she wanted in the divorce, she would have the victim tell the court she was abused by him and she had all of her children evaluated.
“I thought the evaluator was representing the court officially and would go to the legal system,” the victim’s mother said. “I thought it was the court.” The victim “thought it was the court.”
On March 1, 2018, the date Tetro was arrested, Ness said the victim’s mother filed an emergency petition to try to get custody of her younger children.
“I don’t see what’s ruthless about getting custody when he is in jail,” the victim’s mother said. “I don’t carry a vengeful spirit towards him.”
Two high school friends and a high school boyfriend also testified Tuesday that the victim had mentioned being sexually assaulted more than 10 years ago, but could not add any other details. None of them reported it to their parents or law enforcement. Ness, under cross examination, noted that they were not called about the allegations by state police until Jan. 12, 2019. It was also stated that they declined talking to the defense’s investigator when contacted.
The trial continues today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.