Area communities are planning to recognize Halloween with events for youngsters. Events are subject to change.
Thursday, Oct. 29SANDY TOWNSHIP — Sandy Township is hosting its first annual trunk or treat on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Gather friends and family and join them at the DuBois Mall for an evening of “tricks and treats” for the whole family. A costume contest will be judged throughout the evening and the winner will be announced at 6:15 p.m. Food trucks and other festive events will accompany trunk-or-treating. This event will have a COVID-safe plan in place.
Friday, Oct. 30DuBOIS — New Story Schools in DuBois is hosting a trunk or treat on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at their building on Jeffers Street. This event is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to wear their spookiest (or silliest) costume. There will be an opportunity to interact with the New Story staff, who will be handing out candy and other free prizes.
PENFIELD — Bucktail Council Haunt at Camp Mountain Run from 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For a $10 donation per person, there is a haunted house, benefiting local Scouts. For an additional $5, there is a breakout room. Book online or pay cash at door at Camp Mountain Run, Penfield.
Saturday, Oct. 31GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club is sponsoring a drive-thru trunk or treat at Grampian Community Park on Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m. Vendors will hand out bagged treats for children in a licensed vehicle. Children are to remain in the vehicle to receive treats.
BROCKWAY — Brockway will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m, a change from the typical Sunday celebration as Halloween falls on a Saturday this year.
REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville will be having the annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. beginning at the ambulance garage. Trick-or-treating will immediately follow until 6 p.m.
RIDGWAY — Ridgway Lion’s Club annual Children’s Halloween Parade, lineup at the Elk County Courthouse at 3 p.m.
Ridgway Borough and Township trick or treat, 5-7 p.m.
JOHNSONBURG — Trick or treat by porch light invitation from 5-7 p.m.
ST. MARYS — St. Marys Rotary Club/Parks and Recreation drive-thru trick or treat at Memorial Park, 4:30-6 p.m.
Trunk or treat at Agape’ Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, 4 p.m.
City of St. Marys trick or treat by porch light invitation, 6-8 p.m.
SIGEL — Sigel will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5-9 p.m.
FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Halloween Parade will take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Meet at the Memorial Park. Trick-or-treating will follow until 8 p.m. Residents should put their porch light on if trick-or-treaters are welcome.
BROOKVILLE —Brookville will be celebrating Halloween with the annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 31 beginning at 5:30 p.m. which will end at the Brookville Fire Hall. Trick-or-treating will follow from 6-8 p.m.
DuBOIS — Trick-or-treating hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in both the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
Also, join Cooper Tire and Auto and DiLullo Transport for the annual Sunny 106 Halloween Parade on Saturday. Children 12 and under and leashed pets are invited to march down West Long Avenue as they show off their costumes for the chance to win “Best Costume” in select age categories. Parade line up starts at 4 p.m. in front of the Fort Worth Restaurant/Shankel’s Pharmacy on West Long Avenue with the parade to kick off at 5 p.m. All the little ghosts and goblins are invited to stay after the parade for a pre-trick-or-treating meal at the First United Methodist Church on West Long Ave that will consist of a sandwich, bag of chips, granola bar and drink. These will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis following the parade.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney will have its Halloween Parade on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m., which will march around East Union Street and Barclay Square, and end at the Central Fire Department Fire Hall. Prizes will be given out to the best costumes at the fire hall as well. Trick-or-treating will follow from 6:30-8 p.m.
BIG RUN — Big Run will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
CORSICA — Corsica will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.