RIDGWAY — The Tricounty Rails to Trails Association will conduct their annual public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Moose Club on Route 219 in Ridgway.
The all-volunteer non-profit group is responsible for maintaining the popular Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail between Ridgway and Brockway.
The board has been pleased with an excellent response to their recent pursuit of new board members.
The group also welcomes volunteers for assistance with tasks such as trail maintenance, promotion, grant-writing and the popular youth nature education event, “Walk on the Wild Side.”
Trail users are encouraged to become a member of the association by making a donation to Tricounty Rails to Trails, PO Box 115, Ridgway PA 15853.
For more information, visit their website at www.tricountyrailstotrails.org, or on Facebook.